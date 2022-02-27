CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at TD Securities

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

