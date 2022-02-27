CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$16.63 and a 1-year high of C$30.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

