CIBC Cuts Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$33.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.31. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.70 and a 1 year high of C$41.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

