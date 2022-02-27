CIBC Raises Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$52.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE DRM opened at C$47.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -841.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.30. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$21.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is -553.57%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

