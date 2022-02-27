Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $72,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $68.70 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

