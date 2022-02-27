Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 65,739 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,739 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 117.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,872 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

KRON opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $420.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.65. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

