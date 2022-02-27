Citigroup Cuts Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $120.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of GH opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $169.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

