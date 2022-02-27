Citigroup Downgrades Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KCDMY opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

