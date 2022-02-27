Citigroup Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $39.71 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.29.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

