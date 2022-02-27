Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetroChina by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 93.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the second quarter worth about $4,873,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PTR. Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

PTR stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

PetroChina Profile (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.