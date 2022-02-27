Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NVE by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVE by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVEC. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

NVEC opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $275.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.11. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.86%.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

