Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 426,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,400 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,437 shares of company stock worth $66,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Primis Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.