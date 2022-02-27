Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 121.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

