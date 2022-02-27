Citigroup Inc. Sells 226,861 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,861 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,112 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 228,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

