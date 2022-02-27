Citigroup Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $175.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on A. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock opened at $133.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.33 and a 200 day moving average of $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.