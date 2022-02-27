Citigroup Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $35.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of DKNG opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

