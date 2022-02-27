Citigroup Trims OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Target Price to $12.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $8.05 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.16 million, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after acquiring an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 635,793 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 337,791 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

