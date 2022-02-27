City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.46 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. City Office REIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.600 EPS.

CIO stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in City Office REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.