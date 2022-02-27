Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

CVEO stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Civeo has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $53,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 107,134 shares of company stock worth $2,239,838 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

