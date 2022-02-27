Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 102,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 572,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 274,569 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

