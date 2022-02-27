Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 276,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,576,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,070 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.