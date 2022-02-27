Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,257 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

