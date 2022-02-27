Clive Crouch Sells 980 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) insider Clive Crouch sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.57), for a total value of £6,174 ($8,396.57).

LON CCT opened at GBX 630 ($8.57) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 627.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 605.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of £134.98 million and a PE ratio of 11.23. The Character Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 435 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 720 ($9.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

