CloakCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,892.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1,892.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014504 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007769 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,769,256 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.