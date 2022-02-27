Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,670,000 after buying an additional 1,439,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 947,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 645,662 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 618,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 493,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.