CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.75 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

