CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. CO2 Solutions shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37,000 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
CO2 Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CST)
Featured Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.