Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Codexis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CDXS stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.
In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.
Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.
