Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $152.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.80 million and the lowest is $150.37 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $146.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $621.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $654.47 million, with estimates ranging from $651.60 million to $657.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $64.00. 592,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,781. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.855 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 322.33%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,620 shares of company stock worth $589,361 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

