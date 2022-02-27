Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $32,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

Shares of LDP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

