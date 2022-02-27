Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) to post $71.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.30 million and the lowest is $66.86 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $83.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $309.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.65 million to $320.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $441.31 million, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $516.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.73. 653,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,573. The firm has a market cap of $906.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

