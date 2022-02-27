Coldstack Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $326,877.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.32 or 0.07004248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,558.99 or 0.99868729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003083 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

