Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Up 3.6%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.

Coles Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

