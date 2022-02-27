Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Shares Up 3.6%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.74.
Coles Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)
