Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 193,468 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 1,214,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,532. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

