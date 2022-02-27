Colony Group LLC Acquires 10,896 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 104,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

