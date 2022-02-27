Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.92 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.