Colony Group LLC Purchases 17,135 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The India Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 241,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,830,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in The India Fund by 241.2% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the third quarter worth about $343,000. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of IFN stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

About The India Fund (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.