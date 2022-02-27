Colony Group LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

