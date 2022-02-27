Comerica Bank Acquires 27,891 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $155.71 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.