Comerica Bank Acquires 38,388 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,087,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,011,000 after purchasing an additional 382,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,165 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $44.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.