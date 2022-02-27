Comerica Bank Buys 26,595 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,513,000 after buying an additional 226,761 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $179.54 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

