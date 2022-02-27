Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE WY opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

