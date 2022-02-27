Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.71 and a beta of 0.41. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $3,505,395. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

