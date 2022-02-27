Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 401,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Ossiam increased its stake in US Foods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in US Foods in the second quarter valued at $182,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $39.30 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 262.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

