Comerica Bank Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,721,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 25.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,376.06. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,053.57 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.