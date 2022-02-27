Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $409.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $414.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

