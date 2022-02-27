Comerica Bank Raises Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average of $199.48. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

