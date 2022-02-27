Comerica Bank Sells 3,820 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $203,143,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Equinix by 117.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 443,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 239,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equinix by 42.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.35.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $715.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.20, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $789.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

