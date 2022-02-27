Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Health continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. CYH has a pipeline of activities lined up for the near future. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. The company's restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding non-core assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. It has made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid COVID-19. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimate. However, its revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A debt-laden balance sheet and plunging free cash flows continue to bother CYH.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after buying an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after buying an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,952,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after buying an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

