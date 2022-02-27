Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.20

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 26240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

