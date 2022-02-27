Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.20

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 26240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
